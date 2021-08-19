Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has called on Nigerians to embrace community service as a way of reducing the sufferings of the masses.

Discouraging the total dependence on government for every need of the community, the The Church said with community service people could help one another and collectively solve some health and environmental problems bedeviling their areas.

Making the call yesterday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on the 2021 All Africa Service Projects, the voluntary service the church would carry out on Saturday at eight different areas in Enugu state, the Enugu Stake President, Chimaroke Udeichi stressed the need for the people to realize that they could partner and do a lot for humanity without waiting for government.

Udeichi said, “Here in Africa, in fact all over the world there are problems, there are social problems, there are physical, environmental, emotional problems and the government cannot solve all the problems we have and even the churches cannot solve all of them but if we get together and partner with one another we can actually reduce or mitigate the many problems that we suffer.

“So what we do is once a year we partner with people like you gentlemen of the media, we also partner with schools, government agencies, officials, people in hospitality industry, especially those who are victims or beneficiaries of the problems that we are trying to solve. We work with them together and we render man hours of community service at no cost, for free.”

The Stake President explained that the partnership was such that each person would be a stakeholder either to render service, manpower, to contribute materials or to lease or rent tools, adding that what the church was doing was to reduce suffering, alleviate difficulties people have in navigating travelling on roads.

The eight projects to be done within Enugu Stake according to Udeichi included cleaning of blocked water drainage and filling of potholes/bad portions of road at Abakpa Ward, Nike Branch, Trans-Ekulu First Ward and Trans-Ekulu Second Ward. Patching of holes on walls and floors of classrooms, fixing of broken chairs/tables, clearing of grasses within the school premises and fixing of school pumping machine to be able to pump water to the school’s overhead tank, at New Haven Ward.

Other places projects would be executed are Ugboezeji, Akwuke, Gariki, Emene, Maryland, Ugbawka and Agbani.