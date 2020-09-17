Job Osazuwa

Poised at promoting sound morals, fear of God, and other values that can strengthen every family, t he Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has re-echoed the need to inculcate sound doctrines in children and youths for a better society.

At a briefing, today, at its Ikeja Stake Centre in Lagos, the church reminded Nigerians that the family was the most important unit in the society, with the capability to positively or negatively shape everything therein.

Speaking on the “2020 Strengthening Families conference”, with the theme: “The Family, the Building Block of Society”, the Area Authority Seventy, elder Christian Chigbundu, said that a family gives birth to a community, while a community gives birth to a state through which a nation is born.

Stressing that the family was the foundational unit of the society, he said that the stronger the family as a pillar that holds the society, the stronger such a society becomes.

He explained that the essence of the virtual programme was to re-awaken those values, principles, doctrines, and cultures that were essential in strengthening the family at this point in time, whereby many homes are passing through turbulent waters.