Job Osazuwa

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Lagos says it has rescued 55 people from being ruined by drug addiction through its charity arm – His Love Foundation (HLF).

This was disclosed recently at a graduation ceremony organised for the students – 50 male and 5 females, who have undergone the church’s various rehabilitation programmes under the Christ Against Drug Abuse Ministry (CADAM) in Epe area of Lagos State.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, poured accolades on the leadership of RCCG for forming CADAM to execute the charitable work.

Osibanjo and Sanwo-Olu were represented at the graduation ceremony by the Lagos State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, who could not conceal her excitement at the kind gesture.

She promised to brief the governor on the feat, even as she called for a partnership between CADAM and Lagos State Government, which she also pledged to facilitate.

She urged other faith-based organisations to emulate RCCG in giving back to the society, especially in the areas of tackling moral decadence and social disorder. She stressed that there was nowhere in the world that governments solve all the problems in a society.

Speaking at the ceremony, which was well attended by the leadership of RCCG, the wife of the General Overseer of the RCCG, also called Mother-in-Israel, Pastor Folu Adeboye commended the management and staff of CADAM on their diligence and commitment to their duties.

The gathering roared into excitement and a protracted applause when she announced a donation of a bus and a pick-up van to the ministry. In addition to the donated vehicles, she also commissioned an administrative block, sport centre and consultation rooms. Those that accompanied Mrs Adeboye to the event were the RCCG’s National Overseer, Pastor Joshua Obayemi; Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, Pastor J.F Odesola; National Treasurer, Pastor Joseph Adeyokunu and Assistant General Overseer, Missions, Pastor Brown Oyitso.

She expressed optimism that the facilities would be a boost to the centre, especially in winning souls to the kingdom of God. She prayed that the purpose of initiating the programme would not be truncated by any visible or invisible force.

The coordinator of the centre, Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, reiterated that CADAM is a faith-based initiative which focuses on the treatment and rehabilitation of male and female drug addicts from different parts of the country and beyond.

He informed that the services at the centre involve rehabilitation of different stages of drug and substance abuse by youths and older adults. He said that the activities could be summarised into three levels: preventive care, rehabilitation and after care.

He warned Nigerian youths to desist from any act capable of jeopardising their future and bringing shame not only to their families but ultimately to themselves and the society.