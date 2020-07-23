Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

A senior pastor of the Unity Church of Nigeria, Our Paradise branch, Akanu Ohafia in Abia State, has been banned from officiating in any of the church’s activities, for allegedly impregnating a woman and fathering her new baby out of wedlock.

The pastor, simply referred to as ‘Onye Uwa-oma’, meaning the blessed one (real name withheld), who hails from Enugu State, was said to have engaged in an amorous sexual relationship with the woman described as a carefree mother of five, leading to making her pregnant.

The relationship, according to a source, started when the woman allegedly sold snails she had picked from a bush on a stretch of land where the church is located, to the pastor and from there, began regular visits to his house.

Cashing in on the knowledge that ‘Onye Uwa-oma’ had left his family in Enugu, from where his wife visited sparingly, the ‘snail merchant’ began visiting at odd hours and staying the night, without the knowledge of people living in the vicinity.

A source said the matter became public, after the birth of the child during which the mother opened up to her close relations and friends, on the identity of the baby’s father, a situation that prompted leaders and elders of the church to confront their pastor.

The pastor after several hours of denial, finally accepted having sex with the woman though, he insisted not being the father of the child.

The elders were said to have stripped him of his official authority and banned him from parading himself as a pastor of the church.