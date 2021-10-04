A Sabbath Church in Anambra known as Tree of Life Gospel Ministry Inc has made a case for peace and stability in the state appealing to God in prayers to grant both the government and the opposition the urge for peace so that the election can be violent-free.

Founder and General Overseer of the Church, Bishop Jerry Dada- Obi said peace was needed as the foundation to address the challenges of political agitation fueling insecurity in the land.

Dada Obi who led the prayer while addressing a group in the Church known as Peace Group Movement (PGM) during a special Church service to mark the end of the Feast of Tabernacle noted that without urge for peace in the first place, nothing meaningful can be done by the government and the people in opposition, adding that peace has to take seat before the decision to hold election in Anambra is taken.

Maintaining that the urge to have peace is the catalyst to political agitation, the Bishop charged PGM members to push for peace at all levels in the society.

“Peace guarantees stable atmosphere we need for government to thrive, for the voice of the opposition to be heard and given attention and for people’s businesses to thrive too. So I am calling on the government and those in opposition to government to give peace a chance”

Chairman of PGM, Somtoo Inyiagha, a Pharmacist, who is also the Vice President of the Church council said that PGM will tackle those things that are fueling crisis such as bad governance, unemployment, poverty and hunger to be able to entrench peace, adding that the group has already commenced the grooming of youth in its fold for political leadership and would collaborate with other humanitarian groups like Inyiagha Foundation to achieve the targeted results both this time of Anambra election and beyond.

