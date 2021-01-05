Ben Dunno, Warri

Residents of three communities in Delta state heaved a sigh of relief during the Christmas and New Year celebrations as God’s Delight Gospel Assembly, popularly known as Free Indeed Ministry, donated foodstuff and cash to them to celebrate the yuletide season.

The communities namely; Ekakpamre, Igbogidi and Oruwhorun, all Urhobo speaking areas of Delta Central Senatorial district, were in jubilation mood all through the festive period as the donations made significant impact in cushioning effects of dwindling socio-economic fortunes across the country.

Speaking at the presentation of the gift items and cash to the communities, the Senior Pastor of Free Indeed Ministry, Johnmark Ighosotu, said the gesture was meant to extend the love of God to others especially to his own people and hometown.

He noted that God delights in givers and that nothing gives him so much joy than seeing people happy, adding that its only by so doing that God can continue to bless the communities more as well as his ministry.

Pastor JohnMark, expressed appreciation over the warm reception accorded him and his entourage by the indigenes of Ekakpamre community who danced in jubilation to receive him, describing it as rare honour enjoyed by only illustrious sons/daughters of the land.

Responding on behalf of the beneffiting communities, Prof Emma Emekpu and Mr Obosiomo Sagi, commended the Pastor for his show of love especially during this festive period.

Residents of all the communities visited expressed their gratitude to the Senior Pastor of Free Indeed Ministry, JohnMark, describing the day as very significant in the lives of the people in the communities.

One of the women stated; “I am from this community and I’ve lived in this area all my life, this kind of thing has never happened before, God will bless Pastor Johnmark”.

Pastor Johnmark also presented Christmas gift items to the Leprosarium community in Eku, where the leader of the home applauded the love gesture of Pastor Johnmark, quoting him “the ministry of Pastor Johnmark will reign like pure water”.

Also the residents of Igbogidi and Oruwhorun Community received gifts from Pastor Johnmark Ighosotu for Christmas and New Year.

Items bring distributed include;

16 Cows, 27 Rams, , 200 Bags of rice and cash donation worth millions of naira.