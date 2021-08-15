By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

In a bid to ensure healthy environment across the nation, to prevent cholera epidemic and other epidemics, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has concluded arrangement to spearhead a nationwide environmental sanitation exercise scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 7am to 10am.

Speaking at a press briefing heralding the cleanup exercise, Ecclesiastical Leader in Ikeja, Oyewole Oyedeji, said the church would embark on a national community service to keep the country clean.

According to Oyedeji, the cleaning exercise would involve sweeping the streets, clearing the drainages, painting and marking of roads, cleaning markets and other public places, including hospitals, health centres, police stations, old people’s homes, motherless babies’ homes, among others.

A Director in the Church, Ikpe George Nkanang, stated that the sanitation exercise would be executed in partnership with communities across the nation, faith-based organizations as well as government agencies like LAWMA, Project Fix, market associations, and community development services.