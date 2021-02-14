By Job Osazuwa

Worried by the spate of insecurity across Nigeria, New Estate Baptist Church, has called on the Federal Government to do everything possible to halt the ugly trend.

At a briefing in Lagos to commemorate the church’s 60th anniversary, the church said the peace and unity of the country are not negotiable, hence, the need for a quick action.

Pastor in charge of the church, Amos Achi Kunat, said people would thrive best in their endeavours under a democratic setting that is free of maiming and killings. But he pointed out that Nigeria was faced with multifaceted challenges that are hindering its development.

He said Nigeria’s democracy has not gained the expected traction that allows free reign of dividends that are the hallmarks of democracy to flourish.

More worrisome among the challenges, according to him, are the economic, socio-cultural and insecurity, occasioned by Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, farmers/herders’ killings and kidnapping.

As one of the ways out, he recommended the need for Nigeria’s security agencies to be decentralised for better impact at the grassroots given the present security challenges threatening the fabrics of the country’s nationhood.

“As a church, we are always praying for the intervention of God in the affairs of our dear nation; for the success of our political leaders and for the peace of Nigeria, so that we all can enjoy peace, progress and prosperity.

“Given the loud cries of the people, we, therefore, want to use this opportunity of our 60th anniversary to appeal to the government of the day to be more responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

“We call on the government to do all within its power and muster all resources available to it as well as employ the services of Nigerians, across the different spectrums of life, to find lasting solutions to the economic and security problems confronting the nation before they assume a dangerous curve,” Kunat said.

The cleric appealed to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to be fully committed to the deepening of Nigeria’s democratic experiment by ensuring all the sections and regions of the country were given a sense of belonging.

“Everything possible must be done to restructure the polity through constitutional means to ensure every region of the country is equally catered for,” he said.

He said more powers must be devolved to the states and local governments as well as allocate more resources to them to enable them cope with the responsibilities of modern day challenges and governance.

“We believe strongly in the unity and indivisibility of the country because in unity we stand. Our diversity remains our strength and hallmark as a people and nation.

“Government needs to empower the private sector to be able to take charge of the commanding heights of our economy and to enable Nigerian companies compete globally,” he said.