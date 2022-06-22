By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Members of the United Evangelical Church (UEC), founded as Qua Iboe Church, under the umbrella of Central Christian Men’s Fellowship, recently held a rally in Surulere, Lagos, where men were urged to honestly serve God and humanity with their resources and time.

The seven-day programme featured special Bible studies, visit to orphanage home, prayer meeting, Bible quiz, health and business talk, fundraising for the support of evangelism, as well prayers for Nigerians, nations of the world and their leaders.

In his homily on the theme of the programme, “Empowered for Glory,” with scriptural reference drawn from 1 Corinthians 15:10, the clergyman, who is also the congregational pastor of UEC, Surulere, assured Christian men that God had not forgotten them.

He urged them to hold fast to the confession of their hope without wavering, adding that God would keep His promise to keep them on top in all their endeavours.

Men were urged to keep striving for the best in life, particularly by imbibing the habit of sincere service to God and humanity, for divine blessings and empowerment.

The supervising minister, Revd. Idorenyin James, said God, in His infinite mercy and grace, still needs men who faithfully seek Him, to bless and empower.

He advised Christian men to re-examine their lives and ensure conformity with God’s instructions for blessings.

“Don’t go to church to occupy space, but be practical Christian men in words, actions, service and charity. God is still in need of men who really know and love Him so that He can bless and empower them.

“Beloved of Christ, I charge you henceforth to rise up to serve the Lord, humanity and lift high the cross of Christ as true believers in the Lord,” James said.

In his remarks, the superintendent pastor of the Lagos Township Superintendency, Revd. Charles Nwogwugwu, while congratulating Christian men on the success of their 2022 rally, urged them to redouble their efforts in working for the Lord, with the assurance of a bright and rewarding future.

Earlier, in his address, president of the Central Christian Men’s Fellowship, Lagos Township Superintendency, Elder Imeh Etuk, said the 2022 rally was set aside for spiritual and physical growth of Christian men of UEC.

Aligning with other men of God, he urged them to remain committed to the service of God and humanity. He also advised them to honour God through the works of their hands.

Etuk promised to ensure that the work of evangelism, which was the primary responsibility of Christians, received priority during his tenure. He pointed out that there were still many unreached and untouched communities begging for attention.

He thanked members of the planning committee, officiating ministers, host church members, particularly the church chairman, Emmanuel Titus, and all branches under the Lagos Township Superintendency for the show of love supports towards a successful rally.

