From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A middle-aged man simply identified as Henry Jebe has allegedly committed suicide in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The deceased, said to be an usher in a branch of a new generation church, allegedly hung himself in his one room apartment.

The incident happened at Iregwa Street, Off Ojeifo in the metropolis.

As a result of the sacrilegious act, other occupants of the compound where the deceased lived have abandoned their apartments.

Local sources said the deceased was accused of allegedly having carnal knowledge of his neighbour’s underage daughter, an accusation that may have led him to take his own life.

“It’s sacrilegious for him to have taken his life by hanging. The deceased was suspected to have ended his life as he could no longer bear the shame of allegedly having carnal knowledge of his neighbour’s female child (minor), which was discussed at the community palace.

“He was somebody who was not free with people. We called him pastor because we felt he was one.

“But the news of him sleeping with the female child of his neighbour is what we do not understand and now he has ended his life out of shame,” a source stated.

The corpse of Jebe, who was said to be a native of a community in the Esan part of Edo State, has been evacuated by the police.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident in Asaba, yesterday.

