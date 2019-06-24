Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The date for the burial of the late Parish Priest of St Michael Catholic Parish, Ifo, in Abeokuta Diocese, Very Rev. Msgr Sylvester Osigwe, has not been fixed, a source in the Abeokuta Diocese of the church has disclosed.

Msgr. Osigwe died on Saturday, June 22, at the age of 80, after a brief illness. He was until his death the Spiritual Director of Jerusalem is Love and Power Catholic Healing Ministry of St. Mary Catholic Church, Ifo.

Born on July 19, 1939, the late priest hailed from Umuagbala in Umunumo, Ehime-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

Late Osigwe was ordained Catholic priest on December 18, 1977, at Ake Palace Ground, Abeokuta by the then Archbishop of Lagos, Anthony Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie.

He was made a Monsignor in 2009.

Fr Osigwe was once the parish priest of St Leo’s Parish, Ikeja and St. Augustine’s Parish, Ikorodu from where he was transferred to St Mary’s Catholic Church Ifo.