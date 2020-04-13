Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Scores of worshippers turned up for the Easter Sunday service in Borno State, despite threat of the novel Coronavirus in the state.

Daily Sun observed that most churches in Maiduguri, the state capital held the special service though in more conscious manner. Big bowls of water and soaps were placed in front of St.

Patrick Catholic Church, St. John Anglican Church, Baptist and The Apostolic Church Nigeria, all major churches located around the Post Office Area, the city business zone.

Senior Pastor at the Apostolic Church Nigeria, Ishayaku Shehu, said the church encouraged worshippers to attend the Easter Service so as to pray for God to halt the spread of the pandemic disease in the world.

“We gathered to intercede for this nation and the world that this Coronavirus should stop. Our authorities have advised us to abide with whatever measure government put in place against Coronavirus and we use the grace that government hasn’t lock down the state to gather for prayer, “ he stated.

Earlier, in a sermon titled: ”Gift of Jesus said Jesus was given to the Christian world, adding that Christ resurrection also brought other special gifts. Quoting from Mark chapter 16, he urged Christians to reflect more on the essence of the resurrection than the celebration.

“It gives us the gift of forgiveness of sin, brought reconciliation between God and man as we no longer need a priest to help us talk to God.

We now enjoy the grace and confidence to approach God ourselves because Christ has paid the price,” Shehu said.

He urged all Christians in the country not to relent in prayer. He expressed confidence in divine solution to the spread of the pandemic in the country.