Moshood Adebayo, Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin, Okey Sampson, Umuahia, Agaju Madugba, Katsina, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, gave the nod for the re-opening of religious houses in a fortnight, but warned against hosting more than 500 members in a service.

He stated this at the Lagos House, Marina, when he released fresh guidelines for the second phase of the ease of the lockdown of the state.

He said mosques were free to begin Jumaat service on Friday, June 19, while churches were permitted to open for worshipers June 21.

The governor warned against allowing more than 40 per cent of congregation access to worship centres, suggesting instead more than one service if they had larger congregations exceeding 500 at a service.

He also barred congregational vigils and other weekly activities outside Friday and Sunday worships and persons below 15 years of age and above 65 years from worship centres “because those within that age bracket are extremely very vulnerable to the pandemic.”

While urging religious houses to adhere strictly to safety measures like fumigation of worship centres, use of sanitisers, keeping the premises clean and insisting that worshippers wear face masks, he said the state safety commission would go round to check the level of compliances.

“let us self-regulate ourselves, regulate your conduct or government will regulate you,” he warned.

He directed that as from Monday next week, civil servants on levels 13-14 could resume alongside those on level 15 and above.

He said the other guidelines as announced by the PTF were still operational.

They include curfew from 10pm-4am, full re-opening of banks and other financial institutions, offices and business places to operate from 7am-6pm, manufacturing companies permitted to do night shift but to make arrangement for movement of staff.

He also disclosed that hotels and hospitality businesses were also free to open while restaurants will open for take away services only. Cinema, event cents, night clubs, gyms, spas and all other such services remain closed, while interstate movement is prohibited.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that the government will deploy 570 buses on the BRT corridor on various routes next week and that the buses are being cleared from the port.

According to him, primary and secondary schools will remain shut “because the government is still consulting with all stakeholders in the sector and will come out with guidelines for their re-opening in two weeks time, and that the on-line classes for tertiary institutions continue.”

•Pandemic hits Ebonyi executive council

David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, has ordered the closure of all government offices for fumigation as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state rise to 75.

On Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced fresh 23 confirmed cases within 24 hours in the state.

In a statement in Abakaliki, yesterday, Uchenna Orji, commissioner for information, said the governor is disturbed by the way some members of the state executive council contracted the disease.

He said the governor has directed government officials in the ministries of finance and budget to undergo COVID-19 test within seven days.

“Whereas we have discharged a total of 26 COVID-19 cases and 49 cases still receiving treatment and in stable conditions, the Governor is disturbed about the way and manner some State Executive Council members were infected, although they are also in stable conditions,” he said.

“In order to ensure effective contact tracing, he has directed that all Government offices be shut down from Thursday, 4th June 2020 and resume on Wednesday, 10th June 2020. The Governor is concerned about the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in the state which has unfortunately risen to 75 out of over 3, 000 samples tested.

“The governor further directs Dr. Richard Nnabo and his team to commence comprehensive decontamination of Government offices including the new and old Government House complex. All Exco members and Government officials, especially of the Ministries of Finance and Budget, are advised to undergo COVID-19 test within this seven days period.

“The governor further advises that during this period of the close down of government offices, all workers, especially from the two Ministries aforementioned, should go into self-isolation. All site operations shall, however, remain open, but must be in strict observance of COVID-19- protocols.”

Abia to prosecute religious leaders who flout directive, shut worship centres

Abia Government has vowed to prosecute religious leaders who disobey directives on COVID-19 protocols at the state Mobile Courts.

The state also threatened to shut down such places of worship.

Secretary to State Government/Chairman, Abia State COVID-19 Committee, Chris Ezem, in a statement, said government was displeased at the attitude of some church leaders who carry out Sunday services with more than 50 persons in attendance while paying lip service to wearing of face masks and protocols on good hygiene.

“Government frowns at flagrant disobedience of this directive and will henceforth not hesitate to seal off such places of worship and also prosecute the leaders before the state Mobile Courts. As the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 keeps soaring in Nigeria, Abia State government is concerned about the safety of all Abians and residents alike.

“As it were, Abians are to note that all COVID-19 protocols must be observed particularly as it affects burials, markets, local and intrastate transport and religious worships etc,” he said.

“Our task force will continue to pay unscheduled visits to these outfits to ensure compliance. All eateries are advised to operate on take away basis,” he said.

While the state government said it observed that some markets in the state operate outside the approved days of Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9am to 3pm, it said government would henceforth hold responsible transition committee chairmen and traditional rulers of any community that abuse market directives by taking decisive actions against them.

Ulama faults conditions for worship centres’ re-opening

Following the relaxation of the ban on worship centres in Kwara State, the Council of Ulama of the Ilorin Emirate council has described some of the conditions by the government as difficult to meet.

Kwara State COVID-19 committee had on Wednesday rolled out some conditions to be adopted by religious centres seeking to reopen for worshipers as from Friday June 5.

Secretary Council of Ulama, Justice Salihu Olohuntoyin Mohammed (retd), in a statement issued after the council meeting, yesterday, said: “The conditions released by the state government are very difficult to adhere to based on our peculiarities. Majority of stakeholders are about the age limit of 65 years listed for non-participation in prayers/jumat service. In islamic parlance, Imams are the leaders of congregations and majority of them are within the age bracket of 65 and above.

“We also observed that each of the conditions listed by the government cannot be implemented due to the fact they are difficult to be enforce strictly. We urge the government to allow Jumat mosques to remain closed in the interim and ensure review of the guidelines.”

Ex-ASUU president cautions against reopening of schools

Former National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie, has urged the Federal Government to have a re-think on its plans to reopen schools shutdown two months ago as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ukachukwu told Daily Sun in Owerri, yesterday, that at present, the government lacked the infrastructure to ensure the safety and health of students should it decide to reopen the schools.

According to him, the large number of students in the nation’s schools should serve as enough discouraging factor for the government to reopen schools even when the spread of COVID-19 had not been adequately curbed.

“Reopening of schools, now would jeopardise all efforts earlier put to prevent the virus. When we say social distancing, I don’t know how many schools which has a classroom that can take 200 students a time and observe social distancing,” Awuzie said.

He said if the Federal Government must order the reopening of schools, especially tertiary institutions, only final year students should be allowed to go back to enable them graduate and give opportunity to those behind them.

Zazzau Emirate worried over rising cases

Salenken Zazzau and Chairman Zazzau traditional leaders committee on health, Dr. Abdulkadir Bello Salanke, has disclosed that the new COVIDd-19 treatment facility at Ahmadu Bello Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria has been overwhelmed by rising number of patients from Zazzau Emirate.

He spoke during a sensitisation meeting organised by the emirate council, yesterday to create awareness about the virus.

The council appealed to people to observe the COVID-19 protocols and protect themselves from the disease expressing the worry that Ahmadu Bello Teaching Hospital, Zaria was already overwhelmed by the rising number of patients from Zazzau Emirate.

He Kaduna government for collaborating with ABUTH to provide a 20-bed facility for COVID-19 patients and called on the people to take personal responsibility to fight COVID-19.

Masari re-opens offices, markets

Katsina Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has directed all category of civil servants to resume work on June 8.

A statement from Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Head of Service, Lawal Ado Dutsin-ma warned that it was mandatory for workers to wear face masks while on duty as well as comply with physical distancing, other protocols and precautions designed to contain the spread of COVID-19.