Omoniyi Salaudeen

As effect of lockdown in some states continues to bite harder, the Supreme Head, Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence, Dr, Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao, has called on religious leaders to provide palliatives to the vulnerable in the society to alleviate their suffering.

He also called on the government to be more transparent in the distribution of palliatives to Nigerians and expand the scheme to accommodate more Nigerians.

He gave this charge in his goodwill message to mark the celebration of this year›s Easter Sunday, urging the leaders to emulate Jesus Christ who had sacrificed himself for the redemption of human kind.

He maintained that the world would be a better place, if the leaders were ready to lead by example and make the necessary sacrifices, stating that “Jesus Christ had shown us unprecedented love by paying the supreme price for salvation of human kind.

A statement signed by the Chief PRO of the church, Apostle Muyiwa Adeyemi, read: “As the whole world is currently working together irrespective of creed or race to find solutions to the coronavirus pandemic, so also I expect them to work together to find solutions to hunger, starvation and sicknesses in many countries and nations in the world.