Churches in Abeokuta, the Ogun capital, reopened on Sunday with most complying with the protocols to check the spread of the virus.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited some churches, reports that automated hand washing units, hand sanitisers and infrared thermometers were deployed by the churches.

Many churches also displayed the bold inscription, ” No Mask No Entry, ” at entrances, with officials taking the temperature of worshipers wearing facemasks.

NAN also reports that social distancing was observed by worshipers with stickers to show distance spacing.

At Living Faith Church World wide (Winners Chapel) at Querry road in Abeokuta, three services were held with an impressive turn out of Christian faithful.

NAN also reports that security agents as well as members of the State Taskforce on COVID-19 were present in many churches to monitor compliance.

NAN further reports that pregnant women and children were not allowed into churches.

At St. Leo Catholic Church, Otun Abeokuta Diocese, a cleric, Rev. Lawrence Ogundipe, told NAN that only parishioners with face masks were allowed into the church to observe the holy mass.

Ogundipe added that parishoners all had their temperature checked and hands washed before being granted access into the church.

He said messages had earlier been sent to parishioners through church platforms to inform them on the COVID-19 protocols and how the services would be conducted.

The cleric advised parishioners to adhere to government’s precautionary measures against COVID-19.

He also promised that all government guidelines against the spread of the virus would be applied in the services.

At the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus Centre Family, Omida area of Abeokuta, there was, however, a low turnout of Christian faithful.

The pastor in charge, Lakan Badru, expressed joy at having members back to church after over four months.

Badru appealed to members to use the reopening of churches as an opportunity to support the government in seeking divine intervention for an end to the pandemic.

He also urged members to comply with all government guidelines in order to flatten the curve of COVID-19. (NAN)