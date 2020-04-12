The Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese in Anambra State, Right Reverend Samuel Ezeofor, has criticised the decision to shut down churches because of coronavirus pandemic. He insisted that the right approach would have been to ask churches to maintain social distance.

In his Easter 2020 message at Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area, Bishop Ezeofor maintained that what would have been important was to ensure that in addition to maintaining social distance, worshipers should be made to use sanitizers and avoid shaking of hands during services.

Ezeofor, who is the most senior Anglican Bishop in the Niger Province and chairman of the Evangelical Fellowship in the Anglican Communion (EFAC), expressed the importance for the maintenance of the sanctity of the church as the only place where powers are received through prayers.

“The Church is the only place where powers are received through prayers, hence asking for its shut down because of COVID-19, is not acceptable,” he said.

The Bishop called for prudent management of all the funds donated by individuals and groups in the ongoing fight against coronavirus to ensure accountability, urging Nigerians to turn to God for solution to the myriad of problems facing the country.

The prelate used the occasion of Easter to advise those occupying leadership positions to emulate the humility of Jesus Christ in serving mankind.

According to him, without the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, there would be no hope for Christians.

He also called on the faithful to use the period of Easter in building bridges of trust and good neighbourliness.