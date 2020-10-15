FC Ebedei came into limelight in 1998, but the actual events that led to its formation came as far back as 1993. The president and founder of the club, Barrister Churchill Oliseh, had ventured into players’ representation as a legal practitioner and an astute sports businessman, one of the few successful in Nigeria.

Churchill is the elder brother of former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh. Apart from Sunday, Azubuike and Eguatu were also professional footballers. So we can understand where the vast knowledge and exceptional vision came from.

Oliseh was confronted with the dwindling and failing state of Nigeria’s football that was responsible for Nigeria players’ inability to neither attain the pinnacle of world football nor retain such where they achieve same.

There was also the absence of a known and potent brand of football that could be called Nigerian. Nigerians could, however, tell what the Cameroonian, Ghanaian, Brazilian and South African brand of football and footballers were.

Barrister Churchill interaction with European football investors and administrators convinced him that the most powerful and influential position in development of football was that of the club president.

The job of Churchill is straight forward; discover outstanding raw talent, develop the player in FC Ebedei and promote him for sometime, then market the player to Denmark or other countries as the opportunity shows up.

The club is about giving future and hope to its members, apostles and followers. Presently, there is no team in Africa that can match FC Ebedei’s impact on present generation of players, and all their graduates have arrived at the world level of football and are giving flesh to our various Nigerian National teams.

The team serves as the African feeder team of FC Midtjylland in the Danish Superliga championship. Ebedei affiliate with the Danish club has resulted to the transfer of over 200 players from Nigeria, who have gone on to play in Denmark, Norway, Austria, Belgium…

Notable among is the fast rising Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu, and Eagles new invitee, Frank Onyeka, midfielder Ajilore Oluwafemi, Jude Ikechukwu Nworua, Sylvester Igboun and Izunna Uzochukwu, to mention a few.

FC Ebedei also receives support from FC Midtiylland, training equipment and kits – which goes a long way to bring down the club’s overhead.

According to Barrister Oliseh, he said Jeremiah 29 powers the vision of FC Ebedei.

The club develops and sustains a football culture and tradition for Nigeria and Africa; make footballers empowered with personality primed for progress, success, family and the fear of God.

FC Ebedei have become synonymous with youths, talents, professionalism even the opponents of the team can admit they preach and practice a brand of football that is unique.