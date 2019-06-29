Nigerians are mobilising to stage a #ChurchToo protest against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) over the recent rape allegation against him.

The proposed protest followed a flyer and notice of protest which has been circulated on twitter and other social media urging Nigerians to converge for a protest march on Sunday.

Pastor Biodun was recently accused by Busola Dakolo, wife of artist Timi Dakolo of raping her when she was 17 and working as a member of the choir in his church.

Meanwhile, the pastor has denied the allegations against him by Mrs Dakolo.

However, many Nigerians have taken to social media Twitter to call out the COZA pastor to stabd tria and clear his name while others have resorted to the proposed protest march to call out the pastor.

The protest according to the flyer is against all supposed men of God who ‘hide under the church to commit atriocities’ is to hold at 8:00 AM at the COZA church complex.

The flyer reads in part: “If you are outraged by the alleged sexual abuses perpetrated by pastors and so-called ‘men of God’, join us for a protest march to COZA Church Abuja.

Reactions have continued to trail the proposed protest with some twitter users supporting and signing up for the protest while others kicked against it. Others users also used the medium to share their horrific experiences while others just condemned pastors who assaulted members.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter.

tee Nsofor @tillytate20 It was my catechist,

I was 8yo,

he said he was cleaning my sin,

We were many,

we finally told,

no one did a thing,

Total cover up.#ChurchToo #endrapeculture STOP MAKING EXCUSES FOR RAPISTS 44 Twitter Ads info and privacy 51 people are talking about this