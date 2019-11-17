Afropop singer cum songwriter, Otuya Chukwuneku Valentino aka Chuvano, who is signed to Hmb Entertainment, continues to deliver classical music with deep-rooted lyrics.

His teeming fans have likened him to top acts like Kizz Daniel and even Victor AD. But in a recent encounter with Entertainer, Chuvano said emphatically that he is the new school 2Face Idibia. The talented artiste even hinted that he is poised to surpass 2Face’s attainment: “I don’t sing about things that can only be imagined or tunes that can only be danced away with seasons. I make music that both the young and old can relate with. My music preaches real life ideologies and promotes positivity.

“There’s always a strong message of motivation in my songs and the intention is to get people inspired towards success and greatness when they listen to my music. I haven’t seen any Afrobeat artiste go deep lyrically like I do, except maybe Burna Boy. So, I shouldn’t be likened to anyone else in the industry other than 2Baba and Burna Boy.”

The 25-year-old entertainer, who hails from Delta State, was born on Feb 14, 1994 in Kano. He is a graduate of University of Benin where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree (B.A Hons) in English and Literature. He has featured in several entertainment-related activities such as modeling, acting, broadcasting, event management and singing.

Chuvano is famous for his high-tempo, romantic and motivational single, Smile featuring Teni the Entertainer and Village Meeting featuring DJ KB. His most recent work, Tiny Boy has earned him a new nickname, ‘Tiny Boy of Africa’, signaling that he might be the big act this generation of music lovers is waiting for.