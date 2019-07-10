Brown Chimezie

Moved by economic challenges and corruption facing the nation , the Chartered Institute of Administration (CIA), has call on the Federal Government to make CIA certificate compulsory for all heads of government parastatals.

This statement was made recently during the 43rd induction of new members and the conferment of professor of administration on the founder of the Institute, Admin Akobundu Okoronkwo, by Institut Superieur, Fopase University Benin Republic.

According to president of the institute, Adm Samson Olopade, corruption and poor implementation of budget and planning stem from maladministration. He said as a professional body fully certified by the FG with Act No.I03 of 1992 now Cap C7 LFN 2004, the institute is empowered to regulate the training and practice of Administration within a professional framework throughout the country.

While Charging the inductees to be upright in discharging their duties in line with training that they have received in the institute, Olopade said: “As members, you would be required to subscribe and adhere strictly to the institute’s code of ethics. As professionals, we are required to place public or employers interest above self interest In our respective organisations”, he said.

On why most professionals abuse their office, Olopade said poor corporate governance and inefficient administrative process and procedures are largely responsible for these unwholesome practices. He said CIA has trained and fully equipped its members to effectively perform credibly.

Earlier, Head, Corporate affairs and member governing council of the institute, Dr Noble Oguguo said the relevance of CIA to Nigeria is the fact that the bane of socio-economic doldrums in the nation stem from maladministration, hence the goal of the institute is to reverse this ugly trend. He said if properly deployed, CIA as a ‘mother administrator’ was capable of solving this problem through training in form of mental revolution.