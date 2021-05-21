The Chartered Institute of Administration (CIA) has inducted 35 graduates of Covenant University, Cannan Land Ota Ogun state into its Fellow and Associate membership program.

In event attended by the President/Chairman of the Institute, Adm. Samson O. Olopade FCIA,, Adm Noble Ogugo, Adm. JC. Okeke, Adm. U Azubuko and other administrative staff of the Institute, the new inductees were charged to be upright in all there dealings so as to be good ambassadors of the Institute.

In his key note address, President of the Institute, Adm Olopade explained that with Nigeria facing problem of maladministration, CIA chartered by Act No.103 of 1992 now Cap C7 LF 2004 is the only body empowered to regulate the training in, practice of Administration within a professional framework throughout Nigeria.

On what the new members stand to gain, Olopade said the Institute presents an opportunity to join credible network of competent administrators “I encourage you to join any of the District societies nearest to you in order to benefit from the wealth of professional experience members share among themselves.” he said

On how the Institute can contribute to a better Nigeria, Adm Olopade said: “Very often, we read and hear about professional s who have abused their office and the confidence reposed on them. Suffice it to say that poor corporate governance and inefficient administrative processes and procedures are largely responsible for most of these unwholesome practices. Chartered Institute of Administration, in it’s quests to help check the malaise has continued to train and equip members to perform effectively.”

He further urges the new members to remain loyal and commited to it course and vision of building efficient society.

Hilights of the event was presentation of certificates to the new inducted.