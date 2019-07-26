The move by the Chartered Institute of Administration (CIA) to promote professionalism in tertiary institutions got a boost recently as 24 graduates from Convenant University, Ota, Ogun State, were inducted as members of the institute.

At the event witnessed by the deputy vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Akan Bassey Williams, the president of the institute, Samson Oyedepo Olopade, chairman management and training consultancy committee, Ugochukwu Azubuko, chairman, membership/student affairs committee, J.C. Okeke, chairman, corporate affairs committee, Noble Oguguo, director, Convenant University Lifelong Programme, Dr. Stephene Ojeka, and dean of the College of Social Science, Prof. Phillip Alege, all resource persons, took turns to admonish the inductees on how they would prosper in their chosen careers.

In his keynote address, Olopade charged the inductees to be torch-bearers of the institute to the world.

While congratulating them on their convocation, which coincided with their induction as members of CIA, Olopade said they were privileged to have double certificates. He said, with the CIA certificate and Convenant Univercity degree, they were fortified to go into the labour market and soar above their contemporaries.

Similarly, Wiliams, who represented the vice chancellor, said he was impressed by the high standard and quality of training exhibited by CIA, while the programme lasted. He said, as an ally, Convenant University would continue to partner CIA in the future, adding that he looked forward to all graduates of Convenant University becoming members of CIA.

The highlight of the event, was the presentation of certificates and administration of oaths to the inductees.