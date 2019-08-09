The Chartered Institute of Administration (CIA) has inducted three pastors of the Living Faith Church, Adm. (Dr.) Oyedepo David Oluwamakinde, FCIA, Adm. Aboluwade Adebisi, FCIA, Adm. Atoki Isaac Oluwasola, FCIA, and the HOD, Business Management, Convenant University, Ota, Ogun State, Adm. (Prof.) Moses Chinonye Love, FCIA, as fellows of the institute.

In an event graced by the president/chairman of council of CIA, Adm. Samson Olopade, FCIA, the chairman of the Corporate Affairs Committee, Adm. (Dr.) Noble Oguguo, and other council members, there were lectures from resource persons on how the inductees could excel in their careers.

Earlier, in his address, Olopade described their election as FCIA by the governing council as an eloquent testimony of their faith in God and service to humanity in the vineyard of God.

While congratulating them for being inducted into the fellowship grade, which is the highest grade of the institute, Olopade said the Institute prided itself on excellence and professionalism and would ensure that those desirous of its membership are equipped with the right knowledge of administrative skills to excel.

On why the institute prides itself as mother of all administrative schools, Olopade said, chartered by Act 103 of 1992, now Cap. C7 LFN 2004, CIA is empowered by the Federal Government to regulate the training and practice of administration within a professional framework throughout Nigeria.

In his response on behalf of the inductees, Oyedepo Oluwamakinde said their induction would spur them to do mote in their various fields.

Similarly, Love, in her vote of thanks, commended the institute for finding them worthy of the honour to be fellows of the institute.