Uche Henry

The Chartered Institute of Administration (CIA) is set to hold its mid-year financial/budgetary workshop for members and non- members of the Institute at Centre for Management Development (CMD), Shangisha, Lagos.

In a statement from Chairman; Consultancy, Training & Professional Practice Committee, Ugochukwu Azubuko, , the workshop holding later this month, is designed to equip participants with requisite skills, techniques, competences and the right attitudes required for Budgeting and Budgetary Control in any organisation.

Azubuko stated that since finance is an indispensable asset of any organisation, as Budgeting and Control are part of Financial Planning and Administration, it’s then very crucial for corporate leaders to deploy highest competences to manage their resources for its continuity and greater success.

He said: “The essence of the workshop is to sharpen the skills of competent, knowledgeable and efficient administrators, improve their leadership potential in administration and management to enhance organisational performance. Budgeting and Budgetary Control are core planning functions designed to direct effort, streamline activities and provide basis for evaluation of performance.

“It is pertinent to note that failure to use Budgeting and Budgetary Control as a financial planning and administration tool amounts to financial recklessness which is disastrous and definitely affect the accomplishment of corporate goals and objectives.”

Similarly, CIA holds its ‘Women In Administration’ workshop in July at Golden Tulip, Festac, designed to equip career women with requisite administrative and Leadership skills for Peak Performance.