As the nation prepares for the next general election in 2023, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Citizens Intervention and Accountability Network (CIAN), is set to educate and enlighten Nigerian citizens through the launch of its book Nigeria’s Next President, written by Mofe Jeje, on December 3, 2021, in Abuja.

According to the committee chair, Olawunmi Olaniyan, “CIAN is a community of frontline advocates, passionate activist and energetic volunteers who are impelled buy the unshakable commitment to justice, driven by conscience nurtured by truth, and having courage ignited by constitutional guarantees, strengthened by the sovereign power of the people.

“CIAN is a grassroots project-implementation NGO dedicated to defending, and dealing with issues related to human rights, and those aimed at advancing democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

“Being a people-oriented organisation that is guided by the belief that freedom is a universal human aspiration, we are thus moved by a moral obligation to take action and stand for what is right, what is fair and what is just.”

Talking about the book, Olaniyan said the publication was a civic empowerment project to ignite a paradigm shift in the failed social contract between the ruling elite and the Nigerian people. Also, it aims to foster eternal vigilance, inspire civic responsibility and stir civic activism that will challenge conventions and demand accountability from elected officials.

For the resource materials to reach a wider audience and have greater impact on the general voting public, the majority of whom are unlettered in English language, CIAN has commenced the first phase of the project with its translation into Efik, Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and Pidgin English, with more local language translations in subsequent phases.

