By Chukwudi Nweje

Centre Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS) will, tomorrow, host senior human resources and talent managers from different sectors and industries from Nigeria and other African countries in Lagos.

CIAPS Centre Director, Anthony Kila, who confirmed the event in Lagos, yesterday, said the programme with the theme, ‘Unlocking Business Transformation: HR Perspectives’, is targeted at experienced and new human resources managers who desire to improve their performance as well as those who are new to the role but want to reach high levels.

He said the one-day career development and training programme is part of CIAPS’ effort to “being the factory of professionals in Africa.”

According to him, the programme is expected to discuss business transformation from the HR perspectives in a reflective forum that allows networking and exchange of ideas between professionals.

He said the aim of the forum is to make HR practitioners strategic partners in the advancement of businesses, and added that the CIAPS HR quarterly forum will also work with human resource and talent managers as well as other experts to discuss and discover trends in global human resources and their impact on local practice, business knowledge to foster professional human resources practice and the impact of digital disruptions and see them as opportunity to advance business objectives.

He said attendance to the event is free but strictly for HR and talent managers who are expected to register ahead.