By Omodele Adigun

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has called for joint knowledge events to educate all cadres of Judicial Officers in the country on developments and trending issues in the banking and finance sector in the country.

Its President, Dr. Bayo Olugbemi, made the call when he was received in audience by the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, in Abuja. Olugbemi said that the essence of the visit was to discuss how CIBN could deepen the existing collaboration by sustaining the national seminar on Banking & Allied Matters for Judges in view of the enormous benefits that has been derived from the programme in the past as well as more that are inherent in the programme.

Olugbemi explained that the CIBN’s readiness to collaborate and generate research projects with the NJI on topical and relevant issues in the banking and finance industry.

The CIBN boss sought the support of the Institute for the proposed amendment of the CIBN Act of 2007, to enhance the power of the disciplinary tribunal to discipline erring bankers, among others

While welcoming them, Justice Abdullahi expressed appreciation for the CIBN Leadership and commended the Institute as a long-standing relationship partner commenced collaborating and organising a workshop together which began in 2001.

