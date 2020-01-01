Steve Agbota

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has canvassed for the repairs of dilapidated roads in Lagos State, especially within Victoria Island and its environs.

Dr. Uche Olowu, FCIB, President and Chairman of CIBN made the call when he was received in audience by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu.

The CIBN President explained that the banking industry would continue to partner with the State Government towards achieving its goal of transforming Lagos into a smart city. Olowu also explained CIBN’s readiness to collaborate with the Government in organizing an annual seminar for Judges on Banking and Allied Matters for the Lagos State Judiciary. According to him, CIBN would leverage on its over 20 years experience of running a similar programme for all the judges in the country in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute.

He further said that the Institute would be willing to partner with the relevant ministries of the state government to enhance the capacity of their personnel in the area of banking and finance. While welcoming the CIBN team, the Governor assured of his government’s planned commencement of infrastructural renewal, including the repairs and upgrading of roads in the state especially Victoria Island and its environs within the first quarter of 2020.

Sanwo-olu clarified that his government would, within its resources, continue to provide a safe, secured and friendly environment for businesses in the state to thrive and live up to the expectations of the public.

Sanwo-olu commended the efforts of the Institute and indeed the banking industry for its various contributions to the development of the state, especially towards ensuring an efficient and effective security system.

He promised to facilitate the discussion between the Institute and the Lagos State Judiciary on the proposed Seminar for Banking and Allied Matters for Judges.