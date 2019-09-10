Steve Agbota

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), has said that its 12 Annual Banking and Finance Conference will facilitate sustainable financial system and nation’s economy as well addressing other issues relating to banking sector in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos last week, the Chairman of the Consultative Committee for the annual conference, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan said that prominent bankers, major economic players, captains of industries, regulators, policy makers, members of the academic community, millennials and other stakeholders in the banking and finance industry will converge in Abuja between September 24 and 25, 2019, for its annual Conference to brainstorm on strategic issues that are critical to building a sound financial system in the country.

According to Adeduntan, the theme of the Conference, “The Future of the Nigeria Banking Industry – 360°” is structured to offer direction to Nigerian Banks and other Financial Institutions on how to reposition the Industry for relevance in the new world order, by leveraging on digitalization, a phenomenon that has brought about a lot of unprecedented disruptive innovations in the Industry.

He added: “The resolutions at the Conference are usually made available to all the relevant stakeholders and policy makers to enable them re-appraise and align their operations and strategies in line with global best practice.

This year’s edition is expected to attract about 1,000 professionals from within and outside Nigeria.

“This edition of the Conference is very unique, first because of its concentration on the future of banking and financial services in Nigeria in particular and the globe at large. Secondly, it is unique for us at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, as it coincides with our 125th Anniversary. This is not just because we are the first bank to be established in West Africa, but much more because we have been woven into the fabric of society and can feel FirstBank in every other institution and every aspect of the economy.”