The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has made a donation of the sum of N20 million to the Lagos State government to support its efforts in containing the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to its Registrar/Chief Executive, Mr. Seye Awojobi, as a Not-for-Profit membership organisation, the Institute is fully committed towards ensuring a safe and sound economy as well as supporting all its stakeholders to achieve a healthy and sustainable development of the Country. While noting that the donation was a token of its support towards the state government’s response to the pandemic, it is believed that It would booster the pool of fund available to the state which would go a long way in the provision of the much-needed essential materials and important medical equipment .

The Statement applauded President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces and Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, the Governor of Lagos State for leading the charge to manage the challenging situation, most especially the measures taken so far to stop the spread of the virus in the country.