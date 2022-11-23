From George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

The Group Head, Retail Banking Division South East, of the Access Bank PLC, Mr. Charles Chigozie Oguibe has been bestowed with the Professional Excellence in Banking Award by the Imo state Chapter of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Oguibe was bestowed with the Award during the 2022 end of the year Dinner and Awards Night of the Institute held at the Rockview Hotel, Owerri , at the weekend.

According to the Imo State CIBN Chairman, Mr. Rogers Augustine Nwoke, the dinner/awards night marked the end of the 2022 bankers week which began with a football tournament between respective banks in the State. Participated banks were First bank, UBA, Access Bank, and zenith Bank, with Zenith lifting the trophy. While presenting the Award to the Access Bank South East head, the State chairman (CIBN) Mr. Nwoke pointed out that the annual Bankers’ dinner and award night had remained a tradition to the CIBN where professional excellence is recognised and rewarded by the Institute to encourage bankers to continue serve the public with diligence and professionalism. The CIBN chairman said Mr. Oguibe was bestowed with the honour following his immense contribution for the growth of the organization, as well as his uniqueness. He noted that bankers also utilize the opportunity in taking stock of activities in the year, and to further re-strategize for a better year coming. Responding , Mr Oguibe thanked the CIBN for finding him worthy for the honour, saying that banking has remained a noble profession with major responsibilities to social stability. He therefore, reassured that the award would spur him into impacting tremendously in the society , and the banking industry and pledged his continued support for the CIBN in the state.

The year’s theme was, “Building resilience for Economic growth in a challenged economy; the agricultural finance option”. It was delivered by the Imo State Accountant General, Mr. Linus Okafor.