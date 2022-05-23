By Merit Ibe

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has reiterated its resolve to continue to strengthen the capacity of ready and upcoming bankers.

As part of the move towards achieving the goal, the CIBN has begun construction of a fully equipped building called Lagos Bankers House.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony recently, the outgoing President and Chairman of Council of the institute, Bayo Olugbemi, noted that the five storey architectural piece, which would come with ultra-modern gadgets, will bolster the performances of the bankers through lectures, researches and other activities in a comfortable environment.

The project, when completed, Olugbemi said wouldupscale competence training and development of future and ready bankers.

“This project is indeed, our modest contribution towards the promotion of banking.

“We need to do much more for the upcoming bankers, the future bankers in terms of capacity building. I felt that we had to put up a legacy project that will out live us. So that they can have a place they can call their own, receive lectures in a good ambience that is internet ready.

“The Governing Council of our great Institute resolved to institute legacy projects in six geo-political zones in Nigeria. By God’s grace, we have been able to commission four out of six, the other two are at advanced stage and would be ready soon.

“I’m happy we’ve been able to achieve this with the support of the governing council and all our stakeholders in the industry.