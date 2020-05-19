Omodele Adigun

The new President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Mr. Bayo Olugbemi, has pledged his commitment towards Institutionalising banking-related legacy learning project in tertiary institutions across the country.

Olugbemi dropped this hint in Lagos at the weekend during his swearing-in as the 21st President/ Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

According to him, “our desire is to be a global referenced point, an institute that everyone is proud to associate with, one that sets the agenda for the banking industry, for businesses and the economy as a whole”.

He then promised to embark an immediate evaluation and impact assessment of the linkage programme with tertiary institutions for greater value and employability of graduates of Banking & Finance and Social Science and to institutionalise a banking-related legacy learning project in a university and polytechnic in each of the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria. He pledged to commence the Banking Museum project which the Governing Council had approved for preserving the rich educational history and historical heritage of the evolution and growth of Banking and Finance in Nigeria.

Olugbemi said that the Institute, which had recorded many successes in time past, would move forward into new uncharted and exciting territories and claim ownership of it before anyone else.

He assured CIBN members that he would further explore an advance technology-driven mode and channel of conducting and monitoring the Institute’s examinations without prejudice to the integrity and acceptability of the certificates.

He also promised to explore the proctored examination mode to enable the CIBN expand the base and reach of its examinations in line with the strategic intent to stay ahead of the curve.

He called on all stakeholders to support him stressing that creative and innovative ideas would be welcomed by all.

Olugbemi , who took over the mantle from Dr. Uche Olowu , has crafted the strategic focus of his tenure into the acronym “A-TEAM”.

The new CIBN leader will oversee affairs of the Institute for the next two years. He was sworn in by Honourable Justice Adesuyi Olateru-Olagbegi (Rtd) at the Bankers House, Council Chamber, Victoria Island, Lagos. Olugbemi is expected to bring his knowledge of over 38 years’ experience as investment banker to bear on the Institute.

Olugbemi, who is also the Managing Director/CEO, First Registrars & Investor Services Limited, had served as the First Vice President and Chairman, Board of Fellows and Practice Licenses at CIBN as well as the President/Chairman of Council, Institute of Capital Market Registrars and treasurer, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

He has also served and is still on several committee of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigerian Stock Exchange; Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS); Institute of Directors; Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) and Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR) among others.

Olugbemi earlier in his acceptance speech paid tributes to the founding fathers of the Institute who sacrificed and contributed immensely to its growth and development over the years.

He recognised the enormity of the tasks ahead of him and pledged to transform and propel the Institute into global limelight through his administration’s strategic focus.