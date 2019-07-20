College of Immaculate Conception (CIC) Enugu, in collaboration with it’s global Alumni association, held its ground breaking of the N350 million multi-purpose sports complex on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Present at the event, which drew eminent personalities from far and near, were US-based Emma Denchukwu, who is the President of the association, the Chairman, Dr. Nnamdi Maduekwe and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the body, Chief Chike Okoye, who traveled from Washington DC to be part of the historic event.

The laudable efforts, which is being put in place by the association, is part of their determination to assist in harnessing core national values

While speaking at the occasion, Denchukwu, reiterated the association’s desire to continue to project the image of the school by ensuring they give back to the institution the value it deserves.

He praised the efforts of the Old Boys for making sure the dream of turning the school’s image and recognition into an enviable height is achieved.

However, he advised the beneficiaries of the project to ensure they make maximum use of the edifice upon completion.

The project, which covers indoor and outdoor pavilions with world class sports facilities as well as external works, is expected to be completed in 2022.