Developments in the Foreign exchange aspect of the economy and its impart on the local industries will take centre stage at the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) 2021 workshop and awards which holds December 16.

The event which will take place at the Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos is themed; “The impacts of management of Forex on Real & SMEs Sector,” and will attract captains of industry, top financial operatives, who are expected to discuss the impacts of the shortage of forex on their firms in particular and the country in general. A statement by the Chairman, Planning Committee of CICAN Barnabas Eshiet and signed by the Chairman of the association, Mr. Charles Okonji, noted that the event will honour select industrialists, companies in the industrial and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector in the country.

The statement disclosed that Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) and immediate past director general of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( LCCI), Dr Muda Yusuf, will be the guest speaker at the event, which will begin at 4:00 pm.

Distinguish captains of industry and outstanding individuals will receive the CICAN’s prestigious award for their great performance. Some of the awardees, according to the statement include Igwe Chris Oranus, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), Kris Oral Group of Companies; Malinson Afam Ukatu, MD/CEO, Nipson; Mr. George Onafowokan, MD/CEO, Coleman Wires & Cables and Bede Egwu Obayi, FNSE Director, National Metrology Institute, SON.

