July 28, 2022 brought with it, the signing of a new partnership between CIG Motors Co. limited Franchise owners of the GAC Motor in Nigeria, and the Delta Area Chevron Employee Multipurpose Cooperative Society (DACEMPCS) to foster a sustainable relationship aimed at driving into the future together for mutual business goals that would immensely benefit both organizations.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, The GM Commercial CIG Motors Mr. Jurbril Arogundade stated that “In the Culture of CIG Motors, it is believed that doing business goes beyond buying and selling, we also believe in building sustainable partnerships that shape the future of doing business together. This is why CIG Group has stayed ahead of the trend in the Automobile industry in Nigeria, with its continuous contribution to Human Capital development and of course Partnerships with co-operations like yours that is invested in the same goals that it considers its core vision; to deliver excellent services to the Nigerian people.

CIG Motors is big on After Sales, and we have invested heavily in the country to develop After service. We have facilities in VI and Ojoto which used to be our SKD factory, but we have expanded to Ogba where we now have a CKD factory in partnership with Lagos state government. In a few months, we would be manufacturing GAC cars in Nigeria starting with 5000 cars in the first year and moving up to 50,000 in the next few years. Because of this, our sales channels will increase and I believe your cooperative will be beneficiaries of the benefits that will get to the end user.”

Members of the Cooperative led by their president Engr. Timothy Mabiaku expressed their gladness at the warm reception of the CIG team. Mr. Timothy spoke about the Cooperatives business, citing the DACEMPCS as the leading cooperative in the Delta area and the fastest growing in Nigeria based on their profit after tax.

To this effect, this partnership with CIG Motors, the mouthwatering discounts and the promise to partner with DACEMPCS to develop a standard CIG Aftersales facility in Warri Delta State and train its in-house technicians that would service at least 1600 members of the cooperative who will be interested in keying into the benefits of the partnership is a welcome development and a Major influence for the cooperatives interest in the partnership.

According to Comrade Frank Ufuoma Esanubi former deputy national president of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and a senior cooperator and major stakeholder in the DACEMPCS who was also present at the event, He Said, “Beyond what we have seen here today, touring your facilities, experiencing the environment and seeing that you mean business, members of the cooperative would be keen to know that this service would be replicated for them in the areas they live and operate within”.

The event marked the beginning of a partnership that CIG hopes will influence members of other cooperative societies in the country to join them as its partners in order to enjoy durable, elegant, luxury, and affordable automobiles that they would pride in.