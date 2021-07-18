Stakeholders who converged during the maiden edition of the Virtual Round table discussion organised by the Collective Interest Group, Abia (CIGA) a development advocacy group that impacts the lives and wellbeing of the citizens of Abia state have added their voices and contributions on how Aba, the commercial nerve center of Abia state can become the economic hub for Nigeria and the rest of Africa and the world at large.

The Virtual Round Table with the Theme “Aba the Economic Giant: Making it Happen” which held on Thursday July 15, 2021 has various business experts, professionals and media stakeholders as panelists including; former President Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) and founder Neimeth Plc, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, current President NACCIMA, Ide John Udeagbala, Founder/CEO of Innovation Growth Hub, Aba, Daniel Chigozie and Dr. Max Nduaguibe, a consummate lawyer and poltician.

Others include; Mr. Kelvin Madu, Manager at PZ in Aba Paddy Anyatonwu, a prolific writer and Director General of Abia Mass Mobilisation Agency, Mr. Emeka Anaeto, Group Business Editor, Vanguard Newspaper and Oba Victor Obayagbona, Senior Editorial member and Business/News Editor, BusinessDay. The panel also had Adline Okere of the BBC as Moderator.

In his contribution to the debate, Mazi Ohuabunwa who was also the panel chairman, said that Aba has what it takes to become an industrial estate and if well harnessed can become the pride of Africa and the world. “Aba has what it takes to bring jobs and create a better economic activity but sufficient effort and initiatives are required both from individuals and government to achieve this,” he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.