The President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Eddie Efekoha, and Director-General of the institute, Richard Borokini, have advocated a collaborative effort by industry stakeholders in the fight against the COVID-19 global pandemic,

In a message to insurance industry stakeholders, Efekoha stated that this scourge required a committed and collective effort by all stakeholders in the industry and beyond to combine resources and expertise for the ultimate victory.

While urging the public to observe all the guidelines and laws laid down by the relevant agencies including the World Health Organisation, Federal Ministry of Health, National Centre for Disease Control and state government instruments, he said the fallout from the pandemic has called for citizens of the country to be responsible for their wellbeing as well as the safety of others.

He expressed his gratitude to the Nigeria Insurers Association (NIA) for its health cover initiative which guarantees N1 million free life insurance cover for each health personnel and allied professional attending to the COVID-19 case.

Efekoha commended the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) for its palliatives to the industry and insurance companies who have commenced sensitisation campaigns and equally pledged to contribute to a common kitty under the care of the NIA to procure testing kits and protective for medical personnel.

He stressed that in the fight against the coronavirus, the extra motivation for the frontline workers would come from tangible support from stakeholders to ensure efficient working tools are provided in order to ensure the protection of all lives as well as good welfare packages during this period.

He equally commended the efforts and dedication of the Federal Government, Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos State government and all other states governments in combating the virus which has crippled the world economy.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of CIIN, Richard Borokini, for his part, urged Nigerians to observe the hygiene, isolation and quarantine procedures communicated by the agencies at the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Borokini while lauding the NIA and insurance companies for rising up to the challenge and contributing their bit to ensure that the sector can be reckoned with during this time; showered encomiums on all healthcare professionals in the heat of the battle and prayed that their efforts will not go in vain.

He expressed optimism that with all hands-on deck and in cooperation, the nation would overcome the pandemic which has already caused extensive damage to lives and economies of the world.

He assured members that new dates for all events affected by coronavirus will be communicated to them as soon as normalcy returns while imploring them to stay safe and make use of the forced break to improve themselves.