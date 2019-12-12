The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has urged its fresh inducted 143 associates and fellows to sustain the insurance industry’s integrity while shunning unethical professional behaviours.

Speaking at the institute’s 2019 Graduation and Fellowship Awards Ceremony held in Lagos, the President, Eddie Efekoha, said the mantra of the institute remains focused around repositioning and reinforcing the integrity of the insurance profession with a charge to new inductees to avoid corrupt practices that can mar the image of the industry.

“It is extremely important to point out that by attaining our professional qualification, you have become custodians of the ethics and codes of practice of our noble profession. The purpose of the institute’s code of ethics is to set forth the values, principles and standards that will guide the conduct of all insurance practitioners.

“I urge you to uphold this creed and replicate all that it represents in your endeavors. Who you are and the principles you uphold are some of the things that make you stand out as a leader and a truly successful professional”, he said.

He warned that all certificates issued by the institute remain the institute’s property and could be withdrawn from the holders if the institute has good reasons to do so.

Efekoha noted that another reason for such withdrawal of certificates could emanate from acts unexpected of a holder of the institute’s professional qualification and unethical behavior.