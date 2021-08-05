by Chiamaka Ajeamo

In a bid to sustain its awareness initiatives and promote the knowledge of insurance among colleges and secondary schools, the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has unveiled the second edition of its insurance textbook for secondary schools and colleges, even as over 12, 000 of the books have been distributed across the six geo-political zones of the country through the various ministries of education and directly to schools.

The President of CIIN, Muftau Oyegunle, disclosed this at the book unveiling in Lagos adding that all tertiary institutions offering insurance in Nigeria, Cameroon and The Gambia also received two sets of CIIN course books to support and encourage the student members of the Institute to take their professional examinations.

Oyegunle further revealed that the Institute’s insurance awareness initiatives have been sustained through different processes because its tradition of enlightening secondary school students in the country about insurance profession and practice in order to inspire them to select insurance as one of the subjects to be written in senior secondary school examinations continue to record positive results.

“We have domesticated all our insurance textbooks but we still maintain a very healthy relationship with the Insurance Institute of London because insurance is a global business.”

Reacting on the importance of insurance to the national economy, Oyegunle said: “Insurance helps the economy to grow. It is a business that builds national wealth. A business that helps people to beat poverty. Insurance is in the interest of our future. It is our collective responsibility to take insurance to the level of a higher percentage of penetration like what is obtainable in other countries.’

Oyegunle reiterated that his administration is poised to do more at the Institute and the College, therefore, the Director General and the Rector are geared to deliver optimally.

He noted that there would be greater efforts towards insurance awareness programmes and initiatives to other parts of the country, developing young talents in the industry through the mentoring programme and ensuring that the institute and the College delivers all programmes in line with global best practices.

