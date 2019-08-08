The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), has reiterated its commitment to manpower development in the industry as it marks its 60 years anniversary.

It said this in a statement on events to mark its 60th anniversary of developing human capacity in Nigeria themed, ‘Diamond Legacies, Driving Growth’, which ran from August 2 – 8, 2019.

The President, CIIN, Eddie Efekoha, while acknowledging the role of founding fathers of the institute, praised the institute’s commitment to its duty as the rallying point for insurance professionals in Nigeria adding that, the anniversary celebration provided all stakeholders of the institute and the insurance industry, an opportunity to reflect on the history of the institute, and embrace its relevance in the insurance sector and the Nigerian economy.

Efekoha said, “It is clear to see that the institute has come a long way from its early days where it was a tenant at St. Peters House in Marina. This can be traced to the vision and efforts of past presidents before me and the commitment of all insurance stakeholders.

“I continue to remain grateful to them for the work they have done and it is important that we build on their efforts for the growth to be continuous. Now, we are saddled with the task of setting new standards and identifying new international benchmarks in our task of propagating insurance and ensuring the institute remains relevant to industry stakeholders nationally and internationally.”

The Director-General, CIIN, Richard Borokini, noting that the institute’s commitment to manpower development had not wavered over the years added that, it is constantly working to expand the scope and quality of service through innovation in order to deliver more value to members.