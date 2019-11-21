In a bid to ensure that its core mandates to advance and arm top management executives in the insurance, the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has urged underwriting practitioners to be part of the 2020 International Executive Programme scheduled to hold in Berlin, Germany from March 15 – 21, 2020.

According to the Director-General of the CIIN, Richard Borokini, the programme with the theme: “Insurance: Business Without Borders”, is distinctively different from previous ones held, as it would help expose participants to direct contacts with the German Insurance Institute, leading insurance and reinsurance firms in the German insurance market to enable them tap into their vast wealth of insurance experience, which will ultimately make the on-going recapitalisation much more successful.

Borokini disclosed that registration for the programme will commence from Monday November 18 2019 to Friday January 24, 2020 to enable the secretariat secures early dates for the visa processing.

“The value proposition for this programme is summarised in this quote from Henry Kissinger a former American Secretary of States “Every success is usually an admission ticket to a new set of decisions”. To acquire this new set of decisions, there is need to learn from other successful markets which the Germany Market is suitable for and we have therefore scheduled different sessions with: The German Insurance Regulator; The German Insurance Institute and leading insurance and reinsurance organisations in Germany with Experience in the recapitalisation terrain which is currently trending,” he said.

Borokini stated that during the programme, participants will be exposed innovative and highly impactful sessions with seasoned insurance gurus on: Artificial Intelligence and New Business Models; Insurance Penetration in the Electronic Age; New Frontiers for Corporate Development; Reinsurance as a Tool for Growth; and Retail Insurance: The Germany Experience.

The package fee per delegate for the programme, he said is Four Thousand, Five Hundred US Dollars ($4,500.00), with a spousal extension of Three Thousand, Five Hundred US Dollars ($3,500.00), which is inclusive of the conference fee, visa procurement (T & C applies) hotel accommodation for six nights in a four-star hotel and city tour.

“We look forward to having you and your team as an essential part of the programme because it promises to be a programme that will be most impactful and positively enriching for all stakeholders in our great Industry,” he said.