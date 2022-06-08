By Henry Uche

In its quest to promote and expand insurance to every nooks and crannies of the country, the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), recently held the fifth edition of its Quiz Competition for Secondary Schools Students in Rivers State, in line with its mandate to create awareness, promote and educate young people about the importance of insurance.

At Model Girls Secondary Schools, Rumueme, Port Harcourt, the President/ Chairman in Council of the CIIN, Muftau Oyegunle, who was represented by the Deputy President of CIIN, Mr. Edwin Igbiti, urged the youngsters at the closing ceremony of the competition to consider a career path in insurance.

After three rounds of the competition, out of the seven (7) schools that participated, the Government Girls Secondary school, Oromerueke, emerged as the winner via its participants; Sunday Godslove A. and Uchechukwu Christabel. The Government Secondary School, Abua took the second position through its participants; Imabin Saviour John and Nnamdi Nwankwoala and the Model Secondary School, Rumueme, came third place via its participants; Ukpong Godwin Deule and Theodore Awaji Mimin.

The aim of the competition is to educate secondary school students about the inestimable value of insurance while encouraging them to take it as a career path in the tertiary institutions.

In his address, the President stated that, “The quiz competition was borne out of the CIIN’s desire to enlighten and introduce young minds to the amazing world of insurance. This initiative is also aimed at promoting the significance of insurance in our daily lives, community development, poverty elimination, economic advancement and world peace.

“Insurance ensures that we have adequate safety nets against the misfortunes of life by providing compensation for its customers that enable them to survive the adversities of life. Hence, insurance provides us with a means of protecting ourselves and our families from unexpected but possible financial losses while also enhancing the capacity to build wealth.

“This competition was designed to create awareness amongst you, the young adults; who we consider the future of our industry, about the importance of insurance as a service and the career opportunities it offers to students like you. “It is my belief that whatever you have learnt during the preparation for the competition shall impact your lives positively. Similarly, the knowledge and information you receive here today would assist you in your career choices.

