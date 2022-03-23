By Henry Uche

As part of efforts to transform Nigeria’s economy to match up with developed economies, the country manager of Microsoft (Nigeria), deputy governor of central bank of Nigeria, Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, and other digital entrepreneurs and enthusiasts, as well as professionals drawn from different sectors, would be exploring the role of digitization in transforming Nigerian economy and Africa at large.

At a Media brief recently in Lagos, the convener of the forth coming Chief Information Officer (CIO) Club Africa maiden Summit 2022, Abiola Laseinde, affirmed that these Professionals would at the summit, lay bare what Nigerians and leaders in particular could do to fully maximise digitalization like other developed economies.

According to her, something was missing in the Nigerian digital space and Nigeria even Africa has missed fortunes at a result of poor utilization of digital opportunities, hence the essence of the forum. “The world have moved on, so we need to move on too. The world is digitised. we can’t afford to lag behind, that is why we are bringing together ICT Professionals, and others across board – the likes of country manager of Microsoft ( Nigeria), the Head of Technology of Access Bank Africa, and other partners like PwC, Ernst & Young. We expect every sector to be represented from manufacturing to education and others,”

Laseinde who is also Founder, the CIO Awards & the CIO Club Africa, added that Nigeria need to start its own industrial revolution as it is Paramount saying, “We have men and women across the world who have what it takes to transform Nigeria with digital tools, the evidences are out there, but we need them back home not only for Nigeria but Africa. It would be a session for advocacy, mental empowerment among others,” she added.

On his part, the chairman Edniesal Consulting Ltd, Oluwakayode Adigun, stressed that the summit would leave no stone unturned regarding transformation of Nigeria economy as best brains would brainstorm quickest ways to achieve the set objectives of the summit. According to him, Nigeria need to be at par with other countries and take a place in the global map of digitised economies.

“We need to transform speedily for efficient and effective governance, quality leadership and management of resources for economic growth, development and sustenance. Everybody is directly or indirectly affected by globalization and digital disruptions, thus we all should be concerned by these changes. We can’t be operating analogy mode and expect speedy results,”

He added that with government representatives across the three arms and other players in the digital space expected at the discourse, Nigerians should remain auspicious and be ready to adopt solutions, resolutions and recommendations from the experts into their businesses for positive changes.

