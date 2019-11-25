Steve Agbota

Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA) has concluded plans to use its 2019 National Transport Summit to push for policies that will lead towards the realisation of a viable intermodal transport sector in the country.

The Institute’s national President, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said that there was need to integrate road, rail, water and air transport as none can stand on its own without the other.

Jamoh who disclosed this at a press briefing at the weekend to announce the CIoTA’s national transport summit/annual general meeting in Abuja fromDecember 3 to 5, 2019, with the theme, “Unlocking the Potential of Transportation for Sustainable Development,” said when goods are brought by air, rail or water the end product is majorly the road.

“Hence, we will also be collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to assist in the road expansion and rehabilitation so that goods can be easily moved from one point to another.

Trade is only complete when the goods reach the final destination efficiently. At the summit, we will be discussing and addressing how best we can get the needed value in the transport sector supply chain.”

Giving details on the summit, he said the aim of the summit was to push for policies that would enable seamless integration of the different modes of transportation in the country, saying the summit will have an array of renowned experts, led by Chairman, Presidential Economic Council, Dr. Doyin Salami, who will be making presentations on various aspects of the Nigerian transportation system and seek ways to improving it, for the good of the Nigerian economy.

“As we know, our ports, especially in Lagos, are congested and there is a need for expansion so that it can accomodate more goods. This can only be done by collaboration with the relevant stakeholders in the transport and logistics sector of Nigeria.”

He said the issue of Apapa gridlock would also be on the front burner at the summit. He gave assurance that CIoTA would be pushing for the use of other ports in the south-south region of the country, so that Lagos ports are decongested.