The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA) has decried the rising cost of air transportation which is now at a minimum of N50,000 for one way ticket.

Over the past weeks, air travellers have been struggling to adjust to a major hike in the price of tickets introduced by domestic Airlines as they consider alternatives embracing road transport but insecurity poses the biggest threats on the roads.

CIoTA’s National Publicity Secretary, Mrs Chizoba Anyika, who stated this in a press statement in Lagos has urged the relevant authorities to step up efforts at increasing security along inter-state roads.

According to Anyika, the recent increment is generating uproar from air travelers.

“Local airlines hiked their minimum fare to N50,000 (for one-way economy tickets) which formerly ranged between N23,300 and N35,000. The challenge is that travellers who cannot afford air tickets are now forced to take the option of roads which they hitherto avoided due to insecurity.

“Most passengers in the aviation sector are presently going through difficult times with this development and the situation is of great concern to the Institute.

The unsuccessful attacks on Abuja-Kaduna rail tracks which left travellers on that route traumatised with the associated fear and tension.

“We are concerned that the astronomical increase in airfares would increase the usage of the dilapidated Nigerian roads and further worsen their state. The above is a pointer that in the near future, more travellers may be kidnapped, robbed or killed on the deplorable roads if nothing urgent is done.

Furthermore, public servants are already lamenting that they can no longer afford to visit their families left in the North since their salaries will only cover just on one air travel alone,” Anyika said.

The Institute also urged the government to address the alarming spate of attacks by armed bandits on the road, citing the ordeal of the Nnewi businessman who was travelling back to his base in Port Harcourt and was killed on the road alongside military personnel on the check points.

The Institute observed that a road trip from Lagos to Abuja is heart retching as most parts of the road are in deplorable condition.

CIoTA also advocates for urgent review of the price of aviation fuel which according to reports has risen to between N420 and N450 per litre as against the N160.

The Institute urges the Federal Emergency Road Management Agency (FERMA) to commence the rehabilitating of Federal roads immediately and the urgent need to beef up security networks on them cannot be overemphasised.

