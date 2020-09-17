Henry Uche

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) and the Association of Charteres Certified Accountants (ACCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for both human resource professionals and accounting experts to face the future challenges in the workplace head-on.

At the event yesterday, the Registrar/ CEO of CIPM, Busola Alofe, said organisations must begin to see human resource as “an end and not means to end”, hence the need for human capital development. According to her, CIPM & ACCA would henceforth cross- breed to equip both members to have adequate knowledge from each body for value creation and retaintion. “Since people can now work from anywhere, organisations need to be more sensitive and wholelistic in their businesses. As people and change managers, we know the work of human resource and accounting experts are indispensable but they need to be equipped with the knowledge of each other’s profession. “CIPM & ACCA will begin to share knowledge through our curriculum review to prepare our respective members for the foreseeable challenges in the workplace,” she maintained…”