Henry Uche

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, CIPM, has called on its newly inducted members to seek sustainable solution to the unending human management challenges in the workplaces as professional human resource managers.

The President/Chairman of Council of the Institute, Wale Adediran, made this charge at the 44th induction of new members in Lagos over the weekend. Adediran said human resource management is a taxing task requiring in depth knowledge of human Capital management which must guarantee the fulfillment of both employers and employees in the long run.

Represented by Mrs Chidinma Obiejesi, National Treasurer of CIPM, Mr Adediran dared the new folks to keep learning, unlearning and relearning and display ethics and professionalism at all times no matter whose ox is gored if they must soar in the profession while keeping eyes on the Institute’s core values.

“You have started on the right path indeed, and you must all keep learning, unlearning and relearning to remain relevant and to stay several steps ahead in this highly volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world of daily disruption.

“We cannot overemphasize the importance of ethics in the practice of People Management. Our Code of Conduct engrains in the minds and hearts of our practitioners, the ethical tenets our profession. Standing firm and tall for what is right is very important. Doing so could come with some personal risk, like most, if not all things in life. However, we must not relent in doing the right thing professionally,” he added.

Meanwhile, the permanent secretary, Ogun State Public Service Transformation Office (PSTO), Jola Oyeneye, who spoke on the theme: “Strategic People Management And Its Critical Value Contribution In The Public Service”, cautioned inducted members to shun cronyism and ensure that meritocracy prevails in their recruitment processes.

Oyeneye poked them to be very sensitive to changes in human behavior in the workplaces and act promptly but sagely. “The right people must be engaged, there should be favoritism nor nepotism, if you get it right from the beginning, then job satisfaction, increased productivity and sustainability is guaranteed.

He decried the poor records of productivity in the public sector owing to some factors which includes but not limited to: Political Pressure, Theory and practice of “Man know man” (Who you know), Federal character principle of representation, Common state of origin among staff in the same department. Saying, “If we can do away with these illogical conditions for engagement, then productivity both in tangible and service delivery of the highest standard will be assured, but because the wrong persons are in the right places and vice versa, that is why we keep recording low output and keep spending more especially in the public sector,” he added.