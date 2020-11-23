The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), has called on its newly inducted members to seek sustainable solution to the unending human management challenges in the workplaces as professional human resource managers.

The President/Chairman of Council of the Institute, Wale Adediran, made this charge at the 44th induction of new members in Lagos at the weekend. Adediran said human resource management is a tasking job requiring in-depth knowledge of human capital management which must guarantee the fulfillment of both employers and employees in the long run.

Represented by Mrs Chidinma Obiejesi, National Treasurer of CIPM, Mr Adediran dared the new folks to keep learning, unlearning and relearning and display ethics and professionalism at all times no matter whose ox is gored if they must soar in the profession while keeping eyes on the Institute’s core values.

“You have started on the right path indeed, and you must all keep learning, unlearning and relearning to remain relevant and to stay several steps ahead in this highly volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world of daily disruption. “We cannot overemphasize the importance of ethics in the practice of People Management. Our Code of Conduct engrains in the minds and hearts of our practitioners, the ethical tenets our profession. Standing firm and tall for what is right is very important.”