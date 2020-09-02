Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has been commended for his efforts at ensuring that the state enjoys industrial peace to facilitate its development.

The Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Ekiti State Chapter, Mr. Sola Ogunmiluyi, stated this at the monthly meeting of the association held virtually because of the COVID-19 situation.

Ogunmiluyi, while addressing Human Resources (HR) professionals and practitioners, hailed the governor for his intervention in ending the strikes embarked upon by government doctors and Organised Labour in the state.

He lauded the Ekiti State Civil Service Commission for the appointment of some Administrative officers into the Civil Service, congratulating the newly appointed officers and wishing them a glorious and successful career.

According to him, the appointment of these young officers would boost the activities of HR practitioners capable of enhancing efficiency and effective service delivery which the Ekiti State Civil Service is known for.

The CIPM boss who is also the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, stressed that Ekiti needs industrial peace to provide post COVID-19 solutions and strategies while also maintaining efficiency in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

While praising HR professionals for sustaining the battle against COVID-19, Ogunmiluyi said the battle against the pandemic was far from over, advocating adherence to protocols to battle it to standstill.

He said: “It is not yet over, as we still experience spike through community spreading. Therefore, let’s continue to sensitise our staff on strict adherence to the health and other precautionary protocols of regular hand washing, hand sanitizing, social and physical distancing, avoiding overcrowded areas, wearing of face masks both at home and in public offices among others.

“We should also pay attention to the general well-being and welfare of the entire Staff in our MDAs and organisations.”

Explaining the reason the association opted for a virtual meeting, Ogunmiluyi described the action as the New Normal not only in Nigeria but in the entire world because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that going virtually is very convenient as members can participate in this meeting while in their offices or at their different homes.